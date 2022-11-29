Dr. Sergiu Marcus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergiu Marcus, MD
Dr. Sergiu Marcus, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brentwood, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
SightMD NY Brentwood - Suffolk Ave601 Suffolk Ave Ste 2, Brentwood, NY 11717 Directions (631) 231-4455
SightMD NY Amityville805 Broadway Ste 106, Amityville, NY 11701 Directions (631) 608-1542
SightMD NY Babylon500 W Main St Ste 204, Babylon, NY 11702 Directions (631) 957-3355
SightMD NY Port Jefferson1500 Route 112 Bldg 6, Port Jeff Sta, NY 11776 Directions (631) 331-1414
- Mount Sinai Hospital
It was a good appointment Experience was not to bad. Doctor was precise in what he did.
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Ophthalmology
