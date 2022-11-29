Overview

Dr. Sergiu Marcus, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brentwood, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Marcus works at Champaign Dental Group in Brentwood, NY with other offices in Amityville, NY, Babylon, NY and Port Jeff Sta, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.