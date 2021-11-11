Dr. Sergiu Botolin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Botolin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergiu Botolin, MD
Dr. Sergiu Botolin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO.
Dr. Botolin works at
Main4105 Briargate Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 776-7846
Centura Spine Care6011 E Woodmen Rd Ste 360, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 571-8550
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I had a double discectomy, Dr Botolin defiantly helped me back onto my feet.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Romanian and Russian
- 1265699656
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Botolin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Botolin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Botolin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Botolin has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Botolin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Botolin speaks Romanian and Russian.
191 patients have reviewed Dr. Botolin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Botolin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Botolin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Botolin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.