Dr. Sergiu Besliu, MD
Overview
Dr. Sergiu Besliu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenville, SC.
Dr. Besliu works at
Locations
Neuroscience Associates200 Patewood Dr Ste B350, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 454-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Besliu is AWESOME! He has been very attentive to me and my migraine issues for many years now. He listens very closely to my needs and I value his opinion. I am a RN and I have a 45 years of experience with doctors; trust me when I say that I have SEEN IT ALL! And Dr Besliu is an excellent physician and a kind hearted man, who deeply cares about his patients. He is actually one of the best technicians of his “trade” whom I have encountered: he listens intently, he spends plenty of time with me, and he does not over prescribe. Many kudos to Dr B! I highly recommend him with great confidence! God bless this fine man. Jane Keperling, RN 5/5/2022
About Dr. Sergiu Besliu, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Besliu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Besliu accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Besliu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Besliu has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Besliu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Besliu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Besliu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Besliu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Besliu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.