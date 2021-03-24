Overview

Dr. Sergio Zamora, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Zamora works at Sergio M Zamora MD PLC in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction and Liposuction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.