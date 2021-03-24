Dr. Sergio Zamora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zamora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergio Zamora, MD
Dr. Sergio Zamora, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.
Twin Lakes Medical Center1890 Lpga Blvd Ste 150, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 274-5557Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
- Halifax Health Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
When I first met Dr. Zamora it was during a consultation. He was the only doctor that I ever met who actually read my file before enterng the room. He was kind, sincere and professional. He made me feel comfortable from the first visit to the last visit. His staff was truely friendly and supportive. I highly recommend Dr. Zamora. He did excellent work and I am extremely happy with my results.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Utah Hospital
- Richland Memorial Hospital
- U SC Sch Med
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Zamora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zamora accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zamora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zamora has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction and Liposuction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zamora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zamora speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Zamora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zamora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zamora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zamora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.