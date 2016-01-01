Overview

Dr. Sergio Zaderenko, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COMPLUTENSE OF MADRID / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Zaderenko works at Shawnee Mission Psychiatry Services in Leawood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.