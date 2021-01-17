Dr. Sergio Yero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergio Yero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sergio Yero, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Institute Sup De Cien Med De Villa Clara Villa Clara Cuba.
Dr. Yero works at
Locations
1
Radiation Oncology Partners PC211 Essex St Ste 204, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 487-1240
2
Glen Rock65 Harristown Rd Ste 101, Glen Rock, NJ 07452 Directions (201) 487-1240
3
Florham Park256 Columbia Tpke, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (201) 487-1240
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
the best psychiatrist, I know what I'm saying, I was in a very dark place and with him I could be me again, many years ago and it's still the best, thank you doctor
About Dr. Sergio Yero, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538382718
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Institute Sup De Cien Med De Villa Clara Villa Clara Cuba
- Addiction Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yero speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Yero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yero.
