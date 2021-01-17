See All Addiction Psychiatrists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Sergio Yero, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Sergio Yero, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
4 (39)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sergio Yero, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Institute Sup De Cien Med De Villa Clara Villa Clara Cuba.

Dr. Yero works at Advanced Psychiatric Associates in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Glen Rock, NJ and Florham Park, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Radiation Oncology Partners PC
    211 Essex St Ste 204, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 487-1240
  2. 2
    Glen Rock
    65 Harristown Rd Ste 101, Glen Rock, NJ 07452 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 487-1240
  3. 3
    Florham Park
    256 Columbia Tpke, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 487-1240

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Opioid Dependence
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar IV Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar V Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar VI Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Hypomania Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Without Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 39 ratings
Patient Ratings (39)
5 Star
(29)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Sergio Yero, MD

  • Addiction Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1538382718
Education & Certifications

  • Yale University
Internship
  • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Medical Education
  • Institute Sup De Cien Med De Villa Clara Villa Clara Cuba
Board Certifications
  • Addiction Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sergio Yero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Yero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Yero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

39 patients have reviewed Dr. Yero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yero.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

