Dr. Sergio Xiques, MD

Oncology
3.5 (51)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sergio Xiques, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Hialeah Hospital and Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs.

Dr. Xiques works at sergio j xiques , M.D. P.A. in Miami, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    sergio j xiques , M.D. P.A.
    11760 SW 40th St Ste 420, Miami, FL 33175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 225-8804
    Monday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    sergio xiques md
    777 E 25th St Ste 411, Hialeah, FL 33013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 836-2711

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • Hialeah Hospital
  • Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Breast Cancer
Skin Screenings
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Breast Cancer

Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    May 15, 2017
    I've been a patient of Dr. Xiques for 7 years now. He is excellent as a doctor and person. He is very knowledgeable and kind. I highly recommend him.
    Olga F. in Miami, FL — May 15, 2017
    About Dr. Sergio Xiques, MD

    • Oncology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922096130
    Education & Certifications

    • University Cincinnati
    • Wayne St U
    • Hahnemann
    • Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
