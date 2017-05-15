Overview

Dr. Sergio Xiques, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Hialeah Hospital and Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs.



Dr. Xiques works at sergio j xiques , M.D. P.A. in Miami, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.