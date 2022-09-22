Dr. Sergio Viroslav, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viroslav is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergio Viroslav, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sergio Viroslav, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Connally Memorial Medical Center and Methodist Hospital South.
Locations
San Antonio Orthopaedic Group3327 Research Plz Ste 215, San Antonio, TX 78235 Directions (210) 281-9595
San Antonio Orthopaedic Group4243 E Southcross Blvd # 235, San Antonio, TX 78222 Directions (210) 396-5245
The Orthopaedic Institute400 Concord Plaza Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 804-5400
TSAOG Orthopaedics - Ridgewood19138 Us Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday11:30am - 7:30pmTuesday11:30am - 7:30pmWednesday11:30am - 7:30pmThursday11:30am - 7:30pmFriday11:30am - 7:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Connally Memorial Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr V is always caring and does a great job
About Dr. Sergio Viroslav, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Affiliated Hospitals
- Emory University
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas at Austin
