Overview

Dr. Sergio Vega, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Vega works at Medneph PA in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.