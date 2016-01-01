Dr. Sergio Vega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergio Vega, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sergio Vega, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Locations
Medneph PA1500 N Dixie Hwy Ste 206, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 655-1889
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sergio Vega, MD
- Nephrology
- 35 years of experience
- English, German
- 1336146679
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
