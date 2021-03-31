Overview

Dr. Sergio Seoane, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Seoane works at CHEATWOOD CHIROPRACTIC OFFICES, P.A. in Lakeland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.