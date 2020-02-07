Dr. Sergio Sencion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sencion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergio Sencion, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sergio Sencion, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 63 years of experience. They graduated from BAYONNE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Dr. Sencion works at
Locations
-
1
Sergio M Sencion MD400 Fort Washington Ave Apt 1C, New York, NY 10033 Directions (212) 923-8500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sencion?
I known Dr Sencion since 1970 When i come from Cuba! My daughter Yusimi Sobrino was 4 Moths old!!! My goodness he got to see my other two kids Lissette and Efrain! The best Dr ever!! I moved to Florida and few minutes ago his name come to my mind! God Bless you Dr! You are an Angel!!??
About Dr. Sergio Sencion, MD
- Pediatrics
- 63 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861543753
Education & Certifications
- BAYONNE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sencion has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sencion accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sencion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sencion works at
Dr. Sencion speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sencion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sencion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sencion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sencion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.