Dr. Sergio Seche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergio Seche, MD
Overview
Dr. Sergio Seche, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE JUAN N. CORPAS.
Dr. Seche works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
National Health Laboratories Inc725 E Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 846-7546
-
2
Aviva Health & Wllnss Pncn Clin339 Cypress Pkwy Ste 110, Kissimmee, FL 34759 Directions (407) 846-7546
-
3
Associates in Dermatology Inc3106 17th St, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 846-7546Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 4 2205 North Blvd W, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (407) 846-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seche?
I am very pleased with Dr Seche , He is a really good physician , was very knowledgeable and took the time to perform a full body exam. I've been with other Dermatologist and His examination was very thru, He did 3 biopsies and found a very aggressive skin cancer , I was scheduled for surgery and my cancer was removed with very good results , highly recommended !
About Dr. Sergio Seche, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1518200559
Education & Certifications
- SCHOOL OF MEDICINE JUAN N. CORPAS
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seche has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seche accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seche works at
Dr. Seche speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Seche. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seche.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.