Dr. Sergio Salazar, DPM

Podiatry
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Sergio Salazar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Torrance, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4825 Torrance Blvd Ste 102, Torrance, CA 90503 (310) 214-0088
  2. 2
    15216 Vanowen St Ste 1A, Van Nuys, CA 91405 (818) 785-7875
  3. 3
    Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center - Torrance
    Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center - Torrance
4101 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 (310) 540-7676
  4. 4
    Healthcare Partners Affiliates Medical Group
    Healthcare Partners Affiliates Medical Group
2211 W Magnolia Blvd Ste 120, Burbank, CA 91506 (818) 955-5773

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 17, 2021
    he did a great job on my infected big toe. i had in grown nail surgery. yes it was painful that night after surgery but 2 days after it was great! i had recurring infections for yrs till i saw him. He numbed my foot and went to work. I have had zero problems since. My only regret is not doing this last year. I would bump my big toe and the pain was excruciating. I only wear sandals bc i live in California. I can finally wear closed toe shoes again if i want. amazing!!
    Nancy Anderson — Sep 17, 2021
    About Dr. Sergio Salazar, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1144673575
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salazar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salazar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salazar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

