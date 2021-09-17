Dr. Salazar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sergio Salazar, DPM
Overview
Dr. Sergio Salazar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Torrance, CA.
Locations
- 1 4825 Torrance Blvd Ste 102, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 214-0088
- 2 15216 Vanowen St Ste 1A, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 785-7875
-
3
Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center - Torrance4101 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 540-7676
-
4
Healthcare Partners Affiliates Medical Group2211 W Magnolia Blvd Ste 120, Burbank, CA 91506 Directions (818) 955-5773
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
he did a great job on my infected big toe. i had in grown nail surgery. yes it was painful that night after surgery but 2 days after it was great! i had recurring infections for yrs till i saw him. He numbed my foot and went to work. I have had zero problems since. My only regret is not doing this last year. I would bump my big toe and the pain was excruciating. I only wear sandals bc i live in California. I can finally wear closed toe shoes again if i want. amazing!!
About Dr. Sergio Salazar, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1144673575
