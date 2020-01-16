Overview

Dr. Sergio Rovner, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Rovner works at Academy of Diabetes Thyroid and Endocrine PA in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.