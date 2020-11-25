Dr. Sergio Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergio Rodriguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Sergio Rodriguez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Universidad De Cordoba, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
McAllen Hand Center5121 S Mccoll Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 618-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez?
Great hand specialist.
About Dr. Sergio Rodriguez, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528279924
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- St Elizabeth Health Center
- Graduate Hospital
- Universidad De Cordoba, Facultad De Medicina
- Universidad Catolica De Cordoba
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.