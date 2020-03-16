See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Hialeah, FL
Dr. Sergio Rodriguez Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sergio Rodriguez Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital.

Dr. Rodriguez Jr works at Rodriguez Jr Sergio M MD PA in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Miami Lakes, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Sergio M. Rodriguez Jr MD PA
    777 E 25th St Ste 210, Hialeah, FL 33013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 691-9920
  2. 2
    Kellie Mosley Mendez DO PA
    15600 NW 67th Ave Ste 105, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 760-2525
  3. 3
    Westland Endoscopy Center
    135 W 49th St, Hialeah, FL 33012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 825-1487

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hialeah Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Indigestion
Heartburn
Abdominal Pain
Indigestion
Heartburn

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 16, 2020
    The staff is mostly wonderful and personable...he is kind gentle doctor. I believe it is his wife who works there and you can tell she genuinely cares about you.
    Marsha Papania — Mar 16, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Sergio Rodriguez Jr, MD
    About Dr. Sergio Rodriguez Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1013941848
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
    Residency
    • Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
    Internship
    • Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
    Medical Education
    • American University of the Caribbean
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sergio Rodriguez Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

