Dr. Sergio Rodriguez Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez Jr works at Rodriguez Jr Sergio M MD PA in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Miami Lakes, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.