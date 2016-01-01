Dr. Rodarte-Rojas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sergio Rodarte-Rojas, MD
Dr. Sergio Rodarte-Rojas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from SOFIA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.
Centro San Vicente's Wellness Center At Emergence Healthcare Network1600 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 543-9051
Emergence Health Network2400 Trawood Dr Ste 301, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 887-3410
- University Medical Center of El Paso
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- SOFIA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
