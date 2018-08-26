Overview

Dr. Sergio Rivero, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Rivero works at Center For Neurosciences in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Cord Stimulation and Neurostimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.