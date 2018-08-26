Dr. Sergio Rivero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergio Rivero, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sergio Rivero, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Center for Neurosciences2450 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 795-7750
- Tucson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
In July of 2015 Dr. Rivero put a metal plate between my L4 and L5 to give my nerves room to roam without hurting me. The moment I woke up, I knew the surgery had been a success because I no longer had pain in my right leg. I have recommended him many times when I have heard of others needing any kind of back surgery.I am planning to have a much larger procedure performed by him very soon. I have confidence that he will be able to resolve my problems so I can live without this pain!
About Dr. Sergio Rivero, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Neurosurgery
