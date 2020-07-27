See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Falls Church, VA
Dr. Sergio Rimola, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sergio Rimola, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of San Carlos of Guatemala and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Rimola works at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, VA with other offices in Vienna, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Inova Fairfax Hospital
    3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 776-4001
    Sergio R. Rimola M.d. Pllc
    8302 Old Courthouse Rd Ste A, Vienna, VA 22182 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 231-2358

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 27, 2020
    Excellent Doctor!
    — Jul 27, 2020
    About Dr. Sergio Rimola, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1912971656
    Education & Certifications

    • Sister of Charity Hosp. Univ of Buffalo
    • Our Lady of Mercy Medical College (A Campus of the New York Medical College)
    • University of San Carlos of Guatemala
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sergio Rimola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rimola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rimola has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rimola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rimola. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rimola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rimola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rimola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

