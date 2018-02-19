Dr. Sergio Pinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergio Pinski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sergio Pinski, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Dr. Pinski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000
-
2
Cleveland Clinic Florida3100 Weston Rd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5290
-
3
CCF - West Palm Beach525 Okeechobee Blvd Fl 14, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (877) 463-2010
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pinski?
Dr. Pinski's care is outstanding. He saved my life eight years ago and I have been seeing him ever since for my heart condition.
About Dr. Sergio Pinski, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497715387
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Favaloro Foundation
- Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
- Colegio Nacional Numero 12
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinski works at
Dr. Pinski has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pinski speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.