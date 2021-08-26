Overview

Dr. Sergio Martinez, MD is a Pulmonologist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Catolica Madre y Maestra, Santiago and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Martinez works at Central Medical Latino in Jackson Heights, NY with other offices in Elmhurst, NY and Corona, NY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.