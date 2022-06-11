Dr. Sergio Maggi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maggi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergio Maggi, MD
Overview
Dr. Sergio Maggi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Maggi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Austin Plastic Surgery Center3410 Far West Blvd Ste 110, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 345-3323
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maggi?
Dr. Maggi is a brilliant plastic surgeon! I was terribly deformed from a breast explant and went to see Dr. Maggi regarding new implants to fix the deformity. Never in a million years could I have imagined how amazing his work was. He did a fabulous job and they are perfect. The size is also perfect. To take someone from deformity to a perfect look would seem to be a challenge but my results are beautiful. I highly recommend him. And I can also add that his office staff are equally wonderful. I am so grateful I found him.
About Dr. Sergio Maggi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033292149
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai/UCLA Med Ctr Los Angeles Ca
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maggi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maggi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maggi works at
Dr. Maggi speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Maggi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maggi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maggi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maggi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.