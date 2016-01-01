Dr. Lugo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sergio Lugo, MD
Overview
Dr. Sergio Lugo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Lugo works at
Locations
Sergio A. Lugo M.d. Inc.1885 Main St Ste 205, Wailuku, HI 96793 Directions (808) 244-6776
Hospital Affiliations
- Maui Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sergio Lugo, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1922285816
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lugo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lugo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lugo has seen patients for Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lugo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lugo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lugo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lugo, there are benefits to both methods.