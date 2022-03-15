Dr. Sergio Loaiza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loaiza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergio Loaiza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sergio Loaiza, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from National Center of Colombia / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.
Dr. Loaiza works at
Locations
Covenant Neurohospitalists9352 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 541-4321
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor I have seen ever. Great communicator and diagnostician.
About Dr. Sergio Loaiza, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English, Spanish
- 1306828314
Education & Certifications
- St Louis U Hlth Scis Ctr
- St Louis University
- St Louis Hlth Scis Ctr-St Louis U
- National Center of Colombia / Faculty of Medicine
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
