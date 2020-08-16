See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Sergio Lenchig, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Sergio Lenchig, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (45)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sergio Lenchig, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. 

Dr. Lenchig works at Fort Lauderdale Eye Institute in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain, Nerve Block and Sympathetic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lenchig Spine & Pain Institute
    1930 NE 47th St Ste 300, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 493-5048

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Nerve Block, Sympathetic
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Nerve Block, Sympathetic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lenchig?

    Aug 16, 2020
    Dr. Lencheg gave me a nerve block 9 months ago for severe siatica pain. Wow. Amazing result. Pain gone after 1 attempt. I highly recommend this Doctor. What a relief. Outstanding.
    Nothing to need improvement — Aug 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sergio Lenchig, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sergio Lenchig, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lenchig to family and friends

    Dr. Lenchig's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lenchig

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sergio Lenchig, MD.

    About Dr. Sergio Lenchig, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992906002
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sergio Lenchig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lenchig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lenchig has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lenchig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lenchig works at Fort Lauderdale Eye Institute in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lenchig’s profile.

    Dr. Lenchig has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain, Nerve Block and Sympathetic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lenchig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Lenchig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lenchig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lenchig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lenchig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sergio Lenchig, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.