Dr. Sergio Jaramillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sergio Jaramillo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of The Americas (Nevis) and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.
Locations
Baptist Hospital of Miami8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 596-2080
The Neurolgy Group15955 SW 96th St Ste 305, Miami, FL 33196 Directions (305) 306-6209
Neuroscience Consultants LLC9090 SW 87th Ct Ste 200, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 596-2080
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sergio Jaramillo, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679770879
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Georgetown University
- Forum Hlth Northside
- Medical University of The Americas (Nevis)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaramillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaramillo accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaramillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaramillo has seen patients for Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaramillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jaramillo speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaramillo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaramillo.
