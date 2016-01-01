Dr. Henao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sergio Henao, MD
Overview
Dr. Sergio Henao, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.
Dr. Henao works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Henao & Henao Mds902 Frostwood Dr Ste 135, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 467-2800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henao?
About Dr. Sergio Henao, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1538218193
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henao accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henao works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Henao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.