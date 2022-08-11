Dr. Glait has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sergio Glait, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sergio Glait, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Glait works at
Locations
Orthopedic Center of South Florida - Plantation600 S Pine Island Rd Ste 300, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 473-6344Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orthopaedic Center of South Florida7975 NW 154th St Ste 460, Miami Lakes, FL 33016 Directions (954) 473-6344
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glait?
Dr . Glait performed CTS relief surgery on me a few weeks ago. He was very professional and the procedure went great! Very satisfied!
About Dr. Sergio Glait, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1467696195
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glait accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glait has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glait has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glait on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Glait. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glait.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glait, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glait appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.