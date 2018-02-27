Dr. Court has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sergio Court, MD
Overview
Dr. Sergio Court, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LA FRONTERA / DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SCIENCE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Court works at
Locations
Dennis Salcido M.d. A Professional Corp.155 N Jackson Ave Ste 201, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 923-6511
Sergio B Court MD25 N 14th St Ste 870, San Jose, CA 95112 Directions (408) 294-1967
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I personally can express my sincere gratitude towards Dr. Sergio B. Court as he has been treating both my parents as their primary physician MD. However unfortunately my mother passed away in 2015 from complications with her diabetes but through it all Dr. Court was extremely professional had excellent bed side manner very caring knowledgeable doctor like a Guardian Angel. Today he continues to treat my dad. May God Bless Dr. Court and his staff Gloria always. Love Martha Puente Rodriguez
About Dr. Sergio Court, MD
- Nephrology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164510756
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LA FRONTERA / DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SCIENCE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Court accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Court has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Court works at
Dr. Court speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Court. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Court.
