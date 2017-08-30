Dr. Sergio Cervantes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cervantes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergio Cervantes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sergio Cervantes, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Locations
Nemours Children s Hospital6535 Nemours Pkwy Fl 2, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 650-7715
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cervantes was so calm and kind with my otherwise shy little girl. Office staff was prompt and curteous and I would recommend this office to anyone seeking ENT care.
About Dr. Sergio Cervantes, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine
- Brigham Young University
- Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
