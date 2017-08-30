Overview

Dr. Sergio Cervantes, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Cervantes works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.