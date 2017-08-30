See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Sergio Cervantes, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sergio Cervantes, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.

Dr. Cervantes works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nemours Children s Hospital
    6535 Nemours Pkwy Fl 2, Orlando, FL 32827 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 650-7715

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Earwax Buildup
Otitis Media
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Earwax Buildup

Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Branchial Clefts - Characteristic Facies - Growth Retardation - Imperforate Nasolacrimal Duct Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Ear Infections (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngomalacia Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Neonatal Airway Difficulties Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Airway Difficulties Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cochlear Implants Chevron Icon
Pediatric Head and Neck Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Head and Neck Masses Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 30, 2017
    Dr Cervantes was so calm and kind with my otherwise shy little girl. Office staff was prompt and curteous and I would recommend this office to anyone seeking ENT care.
    Denver, CO — Aug 30, 2017
    About Dr. Sergio Cervantes, MD

    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1720212244
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young University
    Board Certifications
    • Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
