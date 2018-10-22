Overview

Dr. Sergio Cantu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alice, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice.



Dr. Cantu works at BRUSH COUNTRY MEDICAL, PLLC in Alice, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.