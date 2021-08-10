Dr. Sergio Barrios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergio Barrios, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sergio Barrios, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Montemorelos School of Medicine and is affiliated with Highland Community Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Barrios works at
Covington101 Judge Tanner Blvd Ste 300, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 641-7283Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lakeview Regional Physician Group - Bay St. Louis849 US-90, Bay St Louis, MS 39520 Directions (985) 641-7283
Lakeview Regional Physician Group - Picayune12 Medical Plaza Blvd # B, Picayune, MS 39466 Directions (985) 641-7283Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Louisiana Heart Medical Group2360 Gause Blvd E, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 641-7283Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Highland Community Hospital
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Tulane Medical Center
Thank you Dr.Barrios for the great job you and Dr. Beaux did on me this time last year with all your help and guidance I am alive and doing great could not have asked for any better help then your team and Dr. BREAUX Did for bless you both for all your wonderful skills Thanks again.
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1427030113
- Tulane University Medical Center | Louisiana State University School of Medicine
- Tulane University Medical Center
- Hospital Silvestre, Brazil|Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- Montemorelos School of Medicine
