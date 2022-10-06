Dr. Balingit Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sergio Balingit Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sergio Balingit Jr, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Balingit Jr works at
Locations
Allied Home Care Services Inc1501 N US Highway 441 Ste 1208, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 751-0448
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Made the appointment, downloaded the paperwork and had it all filled out. Walked in the door, the receptionist greeted me warmly and I waited all of 12 min. until going in the back. Met Dr. Balingit who was very pleasant and did a thorough exam. We talked about my family history as it related to my appointment. He scheduled me for a sleep study, of which I have had several. I checked out with my upcoming appointments all scheduled. All in all, a very pleasant visit. Don't let the negative reviews cloud your judgement
About Dr. Sergio Balingit Jr, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1669405312
Education & Certifications
- CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balingit Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balingit Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Balingit Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balingit Jr.
