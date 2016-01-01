Overview

Dr. Sergio Alvarez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Alvarez works at Sonno Sleep Center in El Paso, TX with other offices in Las Cruces, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.