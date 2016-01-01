Dr. Sergio Alvarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergio Alvarez, MD
Overview
Dr. Sergio Alvarez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Alvarez works at
Locations
Sonno Sleep Center of N. Mex. P.A.2311 N Mesa St Ste E, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 533-8499
Sonno Sleep Center Of NM1240 S Telshor Blvd Ste B, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-3885
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sergio Alvarez, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700843034
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvarez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvarez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarez works at
Dr. Alvarez has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alvarez speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.