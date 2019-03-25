See All Pain Medicine Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Sergio Alvarado, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Sergio Alvarado, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (50)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sergio Alvarado, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with University Tx Med School San Antonio

Dr. Alvarado works at Spine and Pain Center of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dennis Karasek MD Pllc
    3603 Paesanos Pkwy Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 615-1901

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uvalde Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Alvarado?

    Mar 25, 2019
    Dr. Alvarado and ALL of the excellent staff are very pleasant know me and are very understanding. I've seen him 8 yrs, wouldn't trust anyone else. He's with his staff to see, hear and be well informed about patient's. He answers all questions. His knowledge is sharp, and he's always attentive, concerned, and works very hard to help me keep my chronic pain manageable. I had the shingle virus he recommended injections and I was pain free. THANK U DR ALVARADO AND STAFF FOR EVERYTHING U DO EVERY
    — Mar 25, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sergio Alvarado, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sergio Alvarado, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Alvarado to family and friends

    Dr. Alvarado's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Alvarado

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sergio Alvarado, MD.

    About Dr. Sergio Alvarado, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255309084
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Tx Med School San Antonio
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sergio Alvarado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alvarado has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alvarado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alvarado works at Spine and Pain Center of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Alvarado’s profile.

    Dr. Alvarado has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvarado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sergio Alvarado, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.