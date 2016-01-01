Overview

Dr. Sergio Aguilar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Aguilar works at Aguilar & Buluitan Mds in Jamaica, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.