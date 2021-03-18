See All Neurologists in Brooklyn, NY
Neurology
Dr. Sergey Zhivotenko, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Zhivotenko works at Irina Voskoboynik LCSW in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Far Rockaway, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Cerebrovascular Disease and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Diagnostic Neurology PC
    2797 Ocean Pkwy Ste 2, Brooklyn, NY 11235 (718) 576-1212
    2004 Seagirt Blvd, Far Rockaway, NY 11691 (718) 868-8668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Headache
Herniated Disc
Insomnia
Migraine
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Pseudobulbar Affect
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Tension Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vitamin B Deficiency
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Gait Abnormality
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Polyneuropathy
Alzheimer's Disease
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cognitive Function Testing
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myoclonus
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Conduction Studies
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polymyositis
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Stroke
Sudoscan
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Wada Test
Aneurysm
Anosmia
Ataxia
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Abscess
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebral Palsy
Cluster Headache
Concussion
Confusion
Cranial Trauma
Diplopia
Huntington's Disease
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Lyme Disease
Myasthenia Gravis
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parkinsonism
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Stenosis
Stiff-Man Syndrome
Tic Disorders
Torticollis
Tourette's Syndrome
Traumatic Brain Injury
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome
    Aetna
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 18, 2021
    Everything is going well. Happy to have Zhivotenko in our area. Thanks to doctor his knowledge and response. Willing and able to recommend every body.
    Tatiana Ofri — Mar 18, 2021
    About Dr. Sergey Zhivotenko, MD

    Neurology
    English
    1154348092
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sergey Zhivotenko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhivotenko is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Zhivotenko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zhivotenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Zhivotenko has seen patients for Vertigo, Cerebrovascular Disease and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhivotenko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhivotenko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhivotenko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

