Dr. Sergey Zhivotenko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sergey Zhivotenko, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Zhivotenko works at
Locations
Diagnostic Neurology PC2797 Ocean Pkwy Ste 2, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 576-1212
- 2 2004 Seagirt Blvd, Far Rockaway, NY 11691 Directions (718) 868-8668
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Everything is going well. Happy to have Zhivotenko in our area. Thanks to doctor his knowledge and response. Willing and able to recommend every body.
About Dr. Sergey Zhivotenko, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1154348092
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhivotenko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhivotenko accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhivotenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhivotenko works at
Dr. Zhivotenko has seen patients for Vertigo, Cerebrovascular Disease and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhivotenko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhivotenko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhivotenko.
