Dr. Sergey Voskin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE.



Dr. Voskin works at D and A Medical Care PLLC in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.