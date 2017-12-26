Dr. Sergey Urman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergey Urman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sergey Urman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.
Dr. Urman works at
Locations
Philip S Ellerin MD172 Cambridge St, Burlington, MA 01803 Directions (781) 272-4944
Eye Mds of Greater Boston PC1371 Beacon St Ste 100, Brookline, MA 02446 Directions (617) 734-1396
New England Eye Ctr1 Washington St Ste 212, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (781) 237-6770Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Outpatient Management Physician Svc Boston LLC1440 Main St, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 891-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Couldn't be a better experience. Everyone has been so professional and friendly. And my surgery was perfect.
About Dr. Sergey Urman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1972657096
Education & Certifications
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Urman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Urman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Urman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Urman has seen patients for Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Herpetic Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Urman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Urman speaks Russian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Urman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.