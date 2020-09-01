Overview

Dr. Sergey Rome, MD is an Urology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Rome works at UROLOGIC INSTITUTE OF NEW JERSEY PA in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Saddle Brook, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.