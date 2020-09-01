Dr. Sergey Rome, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rome is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergey Rome, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sergey Rome, MD is an Urology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Rome works at
Locations
Urologic Institute of New Jersey PA275-277 Forest Ave Ste 206, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 489-8900
- 2 160 Pehle Ave, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663 Directions (201) 489-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have screened 5 urologists before selecting Dr. Rome for my father’s surgery. He is extremely knowledgeable, professional, punctual and attentive. He is a true expert in his field and evaluated and discussed all possible options before deciding on surgery. His follow up was thorough and my dad, who is not easily satisfied, was very impressed. We are extremely grateful for the level of expertise and attention he received.
About Dr. Sergey Rome, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1568431070
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Hospitals Center
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rome has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rome accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rome works at
Dr. Rome has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rome on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rome speaks Russian.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rome. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rome.
