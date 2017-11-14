Overview

Dr. Sergey Neckrysh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Moscow Medical Academy Named After Im Sechenov and is affiliated with University Of Illinois Hospital.



Dr. Neckrysh works at Mason City Clinic, P.C. in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.