Dr. Sergey Neckrysh, MD

Neurosurgery
2.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Sergey Neckrysh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Moscow Medical Academy Named After Im Sechenov and is affiliated with University Of Illinois Hospital.

Dr. Neckrysh works at Mason City Clinic, P.C. in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University of Illinois at Chicago
    University of Illinois at Chicago
912 S Wood St, Chicago, IL 60612
(312) 996-4842
    University IL Hospital and Health Sci System NSG
    University IL Hospital and Health Sci System NSG
1801 W Taylor St # 4E, Chicago, IL 60612
(312) 996-4842

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Illinois Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 14, 2017
    After years of unbearable pain I saw Dr Neckrysh. He did surgery on my neck. He is a great Dr. I went through a lot after surgery but I AM PAIN FREE. He is a very talented Dr. He is not always available to talk to, but his staff is! They were al teriffic. If you are at the end of your rope and can't find anyone who can help you after numerous different doctors you need Dr Neckrysh! He's a miracle worker
    Robert Gajewski in Gilberts Il — Nov 14, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sergey Neckrysh, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1285736637
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Illinois-College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • University Of Illinois
    Medical Education
    • Moscow Medical Academy Named After Im Sechenov
    Undergraduate School
    • First Moscow Medical State University / I.M. Sechenov
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sergey Neckrysh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neckrysh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neckrysh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neckrysh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neckrysh works at Mason City Clinic, P.C. in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Neckrysh’s profile.

    Dr. Neckrysh has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neckrysh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Neckrysh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neckrysh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neckrysh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neckrysh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

