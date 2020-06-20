Dr. Sergey Mirakov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirakov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergey Mirakov, MD
Overview
Dr. Sergey Mirakov, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL.
Locations
Miami Va Healthcare System1201 NW 16th St, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 575-7000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
VA Gulf Coast Veterans790 Veterans Way, Pensacola, FL 32507 Directions (800) 296-8872Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Wilkes-barre Veterans Affairs Medical Center1111 E End Blvd, Wilkes Barre, PA 18711 Directions (570) 824-3521Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Temple psychiatry100 E Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125 Directions (215) 707-8496Wednesday10:00am - 4:00pmThursday1:00pm - 3:30pmSaturday9:00am - 11:00am
West Palm Beach Va Medical Center7305 N Military Trl, Riviera Beach, FL 33410 Directions (561) 422-8262Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I might not be alive if Dr. Mirakov didn’t listen and insist I follow his diagnosis and recommended treatment! Very caring! Thank you!
About Dr. Sergey Mirakov, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- English
- 1629347182
Frequently Asked Questions
