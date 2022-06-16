Dr. Sergey Losyev, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Losyev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergey Losyev, DPM
Overview
Dr. Sergey Losyev, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Morganville, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
Locations
Global Podiatry of NY & NJ25 Kilmer Dr Ste 109, Morganville, NJ 07751 Directions (732) 890-3668Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 1:00pm
Global Podiatry of NY & NJ2005 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 645-4324Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 2:00pm
Global Podiatry of NY & NJ153 Bay 26th St, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (718) 676-0131
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Thanks to Dr. L!!! I hope there could be more doctors like this one. His staff was very understanding, caring and compassionate. Dr. L clearly explained and created a plan on solving my problem. I am definitely seeing him again, and will recommend as well. The right doctors are hard to find.
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1205831450
Education & Certifications
- New York Harbor Health Care System
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Brooklyn College
Dr. Losyev has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Losyev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Losyev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Losyev has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Losyev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Losyev speaks Russian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Losyev. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Losyev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Losyev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Losyev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.