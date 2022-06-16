See All Podiatrists in Morganville, NJ
Dr. Sergey Losyev, DPM

Podiatry
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sergey Losyev, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Morganville, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Losyev works at Global Podiatry of NY & NJ in Morganville, NJ with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Global Podiatry of NY & NJ
    25 Kilmer Dr Ste 109, Morganville, NJ 07751 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 890-3668
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Global Podiatry of NY & NJ
    2005 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 645-4324
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
  3. 3
    Global Podiatry of NY & NJ
    153 Bay 26th St, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 676-0131

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 16, 2022
    Thanks to Dr. L!!! I hope there could be more doctors like this one. His staff was very understanding, caring and compassionate. Dr. L clearly explained and created a plan on solving my problem. I am definitely seeing him again, and will recommend as well. The right doctors are hard to find.
    Estelle — Jun 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sergey Losyev, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1205831450
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Harbor Health Care System
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    • Brooklyn College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sergey Losyev, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Losyev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Losyev has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Losyev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Losyev has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Losyev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Losyev. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Losyev.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Losyev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Losyev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

