Dr. Sergey Litvinov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sergey Litvinov, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from DONETSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse and Nondependent Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7451 Wiles Rd Ste 102-103, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Directions (954) 340-0888
Renee Irene Ross Lcsw Psyd Inc.2100 E Hallandale Beach Blvd Ste 306A, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Directions (954) 362-7570
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor was very generous understanding and Compassionate...
About Dr. Sergey Litvinov, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- DONETSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE
