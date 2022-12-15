Overview

Dr. Sergey Koyfman, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.



Dr. Koyfman works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Middletown in Middletown, NY with other offices in New Windsor, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Loss of Smell and-or Taste and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.