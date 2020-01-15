Overview

Dr. Sergey Kantsevoy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Gorky Med Inst and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Kantsevoy works at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.