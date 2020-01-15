Dr. Sergey Kantsevoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kantsevoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergey Kantsevoy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sergey Kantsevoy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Gorky Med Inst and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Kantsevoy works at
Locations
-
1
Drs' Posner Cox & Associates P.A.301 Saint Paul St Ste 718, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 332-9356
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kantsevoy?
Upon what I have read and been told, he could be the very best in the world doing the procedure he has perfected! Every thing about him is first class. His staff is first class also!!! Mercy Hospital impressed me also! The whole experience of him removing a polyp another surgeon could not get get was a good experience! Can not say enough about him and his staff!!!!
About Dr. Sergey Kantsevoy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1912954181
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Washington Hospital Center
- Gorky State Area Hosp
- Gorky Med Inst
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kantsevoy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kantsevoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kantsevoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kantsevoy works at
Dr. Kantsevoy has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kantsevoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kantsevoy speaks Russian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kantsevoy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kantsevoy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kantsevoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kantsevoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.