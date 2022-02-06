Overview

Dr. Sergey Grachev, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Englishtown, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Crimean State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.



Dr. Grachev works at Manalapan Medical in Englishtown, NJ with other offices in Manahawkin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Lipomas and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.