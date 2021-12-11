Overview

Dr. Sergey Bogdan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Saratov State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Mount Sinai Brooklyn and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Bogdan works at NEW JERSEY-S BOGDAN MD PC in Old Bridge, NJ with other offices in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylitis and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.