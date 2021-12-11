See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Old Bridge, NJ
Dr. Sergey Bogdan, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Sergey Bogdan, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sergey Bogdan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Saratov State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Mount Sinai Brooklyn and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Bogdan works at NEW JERSEY-S BOGDAN MD PC in Old Bridge, NJ with other offices in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylitis and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Damon Noto, MD
Dr. Damon Noto, MD
10 (98)
View Profile
Dr. Jason Siefferman, MD
Dr. Jason Siefferman, MD
10 (36)
View Profile
Dr. Mairin Jerome, MD
Dr. Mairin Jerome, MD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Nj S Bogdan MD PC
    200 Perrine Rd Ste 224, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 577-9126
  2. 2
    bogdan surgery center
    112 Professional View Dr, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 577-9126

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylitis
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylitis
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bogdan?

    Dec 11, 2021
    Dr Bogden and his office are absolutely wonderful. I was in extreme pain. I have scoliosis, herniated, degenerative, bulging, disks, and stenosis, not to mention arthritis in my spine. Today, I am out of pain and am able to work. Whenever I call the office, they take me right in. His assiciates are also just as caring as Dr Bogden. I highly recommend Dr Bogden and have sent anyone I know to see him.
    Susan Lawson — Dec 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sergey Bogdan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sergey Bogdan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bogdan to family and friends

    Dr. Bogdan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bogdan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sergey Bogdan, MD.

    About Dr. Sergey Bogdan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700894110
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Neurology Headache and Pain Relief Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Nassau University Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • The New York Hosp Med Ctr Of Queens
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Saratov State Medical Institute
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Leningrad Med Inst
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sergey Bogdan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bogdan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bogdan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bogdan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bogdan has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylitis and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bogdan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bogdan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bogdan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bogdan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bogdan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sergey Bogdan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.