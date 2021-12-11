Dr. Sergey Bogdan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bogdan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergey Bogdan, MD
Dr. Sergey Bogdan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Saratov State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Mount Sinai Brooklyn and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Nj S Bogdan MD PC200 Perrine Rd Ste 224, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 577-9126
bogdan surgery center112 Professional View Dr, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 577-9126
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Bogden and his office are absolutely wonderful. I was in extreme pain. I have scoliosis, herniated, degenerative, bulging, disks, and stenosis, not to mention arthritis in my spine. Today, I am out of pain and am able to work. Whenever I call the office, they take me right in. His assiciates are also just as caring as Dr Bogden. I highly recommend Dr Bogden and have sent anyone I know to see him.
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1700894110
- Neurology Headache and Pain Relief Center
- Nassau University Med Center
- The New York Hosp Med Ctr Of Queens
- Saratov State Medical Institute
- Leningrad Med Inst
