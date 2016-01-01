Dr. Ayzenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sergey Ayzenberg, MD
Dr. Sergey Ayzenberg, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave Fl 7, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-6000
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Interventional Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1306031125
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
