Dr. Ananyev has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sergey Ananyev, MD
Dr. Sergey Ananyev, MD is an Urology Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.
Locations
Alabama Urology & Robotic Center PC1210 14th Ave SE, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 353-0605
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ananyev is outstanding. He is very energetic and yet very professional. I’ve seen him for several years and was very comfortable and confident in his abilities and chose him to perform a nerve soaring robotic prostatectomy early in 2021. He truly cares for his patients and he and his staff have treated me very well.
About Dr. Sergey Ananyev, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Urology
Dr. Ananyev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ananyev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ananyev has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ananyev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ananyev speaks Russian.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ananyev. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ananyev.
